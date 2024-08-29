Dodgers and Orioles meet with series tied 1-1

Baltimore Orioles (77-57, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (79-54, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cade Povich (1-6, 6.10 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (1-3, 7.49 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -162, Orioles +137; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Los Angeles has a 79-54 record overall and a 44-24 record in home games. The Dodgers rank third in MLB play with 181 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Baltimore has a 77-57 record overall and a 38-27 record in road games. The Orioles rank second in MLB play with 201 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 42 home runs, 69 walks and 95 RBI while hitting .295 for the Dodgers. Miguel Rojas is 12-for-29 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 17 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 9-for-29 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .222 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .180 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Austin Barnes: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jacob Webb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press