Giants play the Brewers leading series 1-0

San Francisco Giants (67-66, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (75-56, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (7-5, 4.00 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (8-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 164 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -167, Giants +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 75-56 overall and 38-25 in home games. The Brewers are 53-19 in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Francisco is 67-66 overall and 29-38 on the road. The Giants have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .397.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has a .281 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 34 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs. Jackson Chourio is 10-for-40 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman leads the Giants with 21 home runs while slugging .443. Grant McCray is 12-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Giants: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Patrick Bailey: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press