Angels try to break road slide, face the Tigers

Los Angeles Angels (54-78, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (67-66, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (4-11, 5.24 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Tigers: Mason Englert (1-0, 5.95 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -139, Angels +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will aim to break their six-game road skid in a matchup against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 67-66 overall and 32-32 at home. The Tigers have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .390.

Los Angeles has a 54-78 record overall and a 27-38 record in road games. The Angels have a 26-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Angels are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene leads Detroit with 19 home runs while slugging .488. Javier Baez is 4-for-19 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Zachary Neto has a .256 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 28 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs. Nolan Schanuel is 12-for-36 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, .277 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Angels: 1-9, .187 batting average, 5.53 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wenceel Perez: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Angels: Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press