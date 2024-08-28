Orioles face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Baltimore Orioles (77-56, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (78-54, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Corbin Burnes (12-6, 3.28 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-4, 6.09 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -111, Orioles -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the Los Angeles Dodgers leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles is 78-54 overall and 43-24 in home games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Baltimore has a 77-56 record overall and a 38-26 record on the road. The Orioles have hit 201 total home runs to rank second in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has a .294 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 29 doubles, six triples and 41 home runs. Miguel Rojas is 13-for-32 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 17 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 8-for-29 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .176 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Austin Barnes: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jacob Webb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press