Padres play the Cardinals leading series 1-0

San Diego Padres (75-58, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-66, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (12-10, 3.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 193 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.19 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -135, Cardinals +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 65-66 overall and 34-31 at home. The Cardinals are 23-12 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has a 75-58 record overall and a 38-26 record in road games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with 21 home runs while slugging .456. Masyn Winn is 15-for-42 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .302 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 23 doubles, two triples and four home runs. Manny Machado is 13-for-36 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press