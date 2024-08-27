Brewers host the Giants to open 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (66-66, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (75-55, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (11-8, 3.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Brewers: Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.87 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -114, Brewers -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the San Francisco Giants to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee has gone 38-24 in home games and 75-55 overall. The Brewers have a 30-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has gone 28-38 on the road and 66-66 overall. The Giants have gone 35-18 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .283 batting average, and has 34 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 56 walks and 74 RBI. Jackson Chourio is 11-for-39 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Michael Conforto has 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 53 RBI for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 11-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .230 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Giants: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Robbie Ray: day-to-day (undisclosed), Patrick Bailey: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press