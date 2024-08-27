Angels look to end 5-game slide, play the Tigers

Los Angeles Angels (54-77, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (66-66, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Johnny Cueto (0-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, one strikeout); Tigers: Brant Hurter (1-1, 3.57 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -157, Angels +134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break their five-game slide with a victory against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 31-32 at home and 66-66 overall. The Tigers are 54-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has gone 27-37 on the road and 54-77 overall. The Angels have a 28-68 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Angels have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has 18 home runs, 54 walks and 55 RBI while hitting .263 for the Tigers. Colt Keith is 17-for-42 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Zachary Neto has a .256 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 27 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs. Nolan Schanuel is 12-for-36 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Angels: 2-8, .191 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wenceel Perez: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Angels: Matt Moore: day-to-day (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press