Dodgers host the Orioles to begin 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (76-56, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (78-53, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cole Irvin (6-5, 4.82 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (10-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -203, Orioles +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 43-23 at home and 78-53 overall. The Dodgers have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

Baltimore is 76-56 overall and 37-26 on the road. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.96 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 76 extra base hits (29 doubles, six triples and 41 home runs). Gavin Lux is 11-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has a .282 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 24 doubles, six triples and 33 home runs. Ramon Urias is 10-for-29 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .203 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Austin Barnes: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist), Cedric Mullins: day-to-day (quadricep), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jacob Webb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press