Back-to-back homers from Alex Bregman, Yainer Diaz push Astros past Orioles 6-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Alex Bregman and Yainer Diaz hit solo homers on consecutive pitches in the seventh inning, lifting the Houston Astros to a 6-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night and a split of the four-game series.

Ramón Urías hit a three-run shot for the Orioles to tie the game in the fifth, but Bregman and Diaz went deep in the seventh off Burch Smith (2-1) to give Houston a 5-3 edge.

“The swing felt the best it’s felt since coming back,” said Bregman, who has dealt with elbow issues recently. “Obviously missing some time, you kind of lose a little bit of the rhythm that you had.”

Héctor Neris (1-0) got four outs in his first appearance since coming back to the Astros this week. The right-hander, who was with the Astros in 2022 and 2023, returned after being released by the Chicago Cubs.

“Just like he was back at home,” manager Joe Espada said. “Big outs.”

Bryan Abreu pitched the eighth, and Josh Hader finished for his 28th consecutive save since blowing his first opportunity this season.

Houston remained 4 1/2 games ahead of Seattle atop the AL West, and Baltimore fell 1 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East.

Astros outfielder Mauricio Dubón was shaken up after crashing into the left field wall following a spectacular running catch. Dubón went on a lengthy sprint deep into the corner before making a backhanded grab in fair territory on a fly ball hit by Urías but couldn’t stop himself before slamming into the wall.

Dubón remained down for a while but was able to walk off the field. That was the last out of the seventh, and Houston pinch-hit for him in the eighth. Jake Meyers, the replacement batter, came through with a sacrifice fly to put the Astros up by three.

Yusei Kikuchi held the Orioles hitless until the fifth inning, when Eloy Jiménez led off with a single. A one-out walk set the stage for Urías, who hit a drive into the Baltimore bullpen. The homer tied the game at 3 and gave reliever Cionel Pérez a chance to show off his trick — catching home runs in his hat — for a national television audience.

But the Orioles managed just those two hits in the game. This was the fourth time in their last eight games they were held to three hits or fewer.

Houston took a 3-0 lead in the fourth thanks to five straight two-out hits. Jeremy Peña, who was running with the pitch, was able to score all the way from first on Victor Caratini’s single to left-center. Zach Dezenzo added a two-run double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Slugger Yordan Alvarez (neck) missed a third straight game.

Orioles: 1B Ryan Mountcastle (wrist) and OF Cedric Mullins (quad) did not play.

UP NEXT

Astros: Houston heads to Philadelphia, where Justin Verlander (3-3) starts for the Astros on Monday night against Zack Wheeler (12-6).

Orioles: Baltimore has Monday off before a series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The Orioles send Cole Irvin (6-5) to the mound Tuesday night against Jack Flaherty (10-5).

___

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer