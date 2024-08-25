Woo pitches seven strong innings, Mariners score twice in sixth and beat the Giants 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Bryan Woo pitched seven strong innings, and the Seattle Mariners capitalized on two hit batters in the sixth to score twice and beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Sunday.

The game was tied at 2 when Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch leading off the sixth. Justin Turner singled and Jorge Polanco was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Arozarena scored when Mitch Haniger hit into a double play, and Josh Rojas’ single drove in another run to make it 4-2.

The Mariners got their first series win since sweeping the New York Mets on Aug. 11.

Woo (6-2) allowed a two-run homer to Heliot Ramos in the first inning, but retired each of the next eight batters.

Woo allowed three singles over the next six innings, but didn’t allow another runner to reach second base. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, with no walks and seven strikeouts, and has pitched into the seventh inning in five straight starts. Woo has a 1.59 ERA over 34 innings in that span with 31 strikeouts and three walks.

Cal Raleigh drove in Seattle’s first run with an RBI single off Giants’ starter Robbie Ray in the bottom of the first. Ray didn’t allow another hit, but was removed from the game with left hamstring tightness prior to the fourth inning, with Sean Hjelle (3-4) coming on in relief.

Ray struck out four and walked three batters over three innings.

Julio Rodríguez tied the game at 2-2 when he drove in Rojas on a fielder’s choice grounder in the fifth inning.

Grant McCray hit a solo homer for the Giants in the eighth off Collin Snider.

Andrés Muñoz pitched the ninth for his 19th save in the 2,000th regular-season game in T-Mobile Park history, which opened on July 15, 1999.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: OF Victor Robles is still day-to-day after bruising his right index finger Saturday … SS J.P. Crawford (hand) went 0-for-3 in a rehab appearance at Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, and could be back in the Mariners lineup early next week, according to manager Dan Wilson… OF Luke Raley was scratched from the lineup before the game.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (11-8, 3.13 ERA) will pitch Tuesday in Milwaukee against Brewers RHP Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.87 ERA).

Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (9-7, 3.32 ERA) will pitch Monday against Tampa Bay RHP Ryan Pepiot (7-5, 3.65 ERA).

By SHANE LANTZ

Associated Press