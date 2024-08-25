Mookie Betts’ 2-run homer in the 8th inning propels Dodgers to 3-1 victory over Rays View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Sunday to take the weekend series.

After Shohei Ohtani was hit on the left forearm by a sinker from Richard Lovelady (3-5), Betts drove the first pitch he saw from the left-hander over the wall in left-center to put the Dodgers back on top. It was Betts’ 13th homer of the season and his third since returning to the lineup after missing nearly two months due to a broken left hand.

“I was just looking for a strike to swing at. I’ve been getting a lot of strikes, especially early in the count,” Betts said of his first homer at Dodger Stadium since June 2. “I knew it was a double at least, which would have gave us a chance to put one across the board. And so that’s all I really cared about. Just get us a lead and get into the ninth and finish it out.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game that scans on Ohtani’s forearm were negative and that he was feeling fine.

“You always hold your breath. Fortunately, it hit him on the forearm,” Roberts said. “When you start talking about little bones in the hands and things like that four to six weeks at this time of the year is a scary one.”

Kiké Hernández opened the scoring with his ninth homer in the fifth inning, helping the NL West leaders improve to 5-1 on their nine-game homestand.

Los Angeles has the majors’ best record at 78-53, but it only has a three-game lead on Arizona in the NL West. Next up for the Dodgers is a three-game series against Baltimore

“Those other teams are really getting hot, and they’re playing very well, and so it was just important for us to keep playing the game,” Betts said. “We just have to keep being who we are and doing the same things we always do.”

Blake Treinen (6-3) got three outs for the win after Gavin Stone struck out seven in seven innings for the Dodgers.

Stone’s only mistake occurred in the seventh, when Jonny DeLuca led off with his fourth homer. The drive to left-center stopped Stone’s 15-inning scoreless streak.

Anthony Banda worked the ninth for his second save in a game that took just 2 hours, 3 minutes.

Hernández lined a cutter from Jacob Lopez just over the wall in left-center. Hernández also made an important defensive play in the top half of the inning, robbing Ben Rortvedt with a running catch near the wall in left-center.

Lopez, who was brought up from Triple-A Durham after scheduled starter Shane Baz could not go due to the flu, allowed two hits and struck out six in five innings.

“He was outstanding. I was happy for him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He got in a good spot, had a good rhythm and pitched with confidence.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (triceps) will have his first rehab assignment on Wednesday when he is expected to throw two innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City. … Roberts said pitcher River Ryan underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and is at home in North Carolina recovering. Ryan is expected to be back in Los Angeles next week.

UP NEXT

Rays: Continue their road trip with a three-game series at Seattle. RHP Ryan Pepiot (7-5, 3.65 ERA), who is 3-0 in his last four starts, takes the mound for Tampa Bay on Monday.

Dodgers: Begin their series against the Orioles on Tuesday night. RHP Jack Flaherty (10-5, 3.00 ERA) starts the opener for LA. He is 3-0 with a 3.22 ERA in four starts since he was acquired in a trade with Detroit on July 30.

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer