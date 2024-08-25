Kyle Schwarber and Garrett Stubbs power Phillies to an 11-3 win over the Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kyle Schwarber had two hits and three RBIs and Garrett Stubbs had a career-best four hits to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to an 11-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

After Garrett Stubbs opened the third inning with a triple into the right-field corner, Schwarber hit a double to right-center. Alex Bohm’s two-out hit scored Schwarber, giving the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

Schwarber added RBIs on a bases-loaded grounder in the fourth and a run-scoring single that capped a three-run sixth inning.

The Phillies scored five runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by Bohm’s two-run single and Nick Castellanos’ two-run homer, his 17th of the season.

Philadelphia’s Kolby Allard (2-0), recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before Sunday’s game, worked five innings, allowing two runs on eight hits with five strikeouts.

Kansas City’s Seth Lugo (14-8) allowed six runs, five earned, on 11 hits.

The Phillies went 7 for 14 with runners-in-scoring-position.

After matching a season-high with 18 hits in Saturday’s 11-2 win, the Phillies banged out 16 hits on Sunday and 45 hits while outscoring the Royals 26-12 to take two games of the three-game series.

The Royals hit three solo homers. Bobby Witt Jr. put Kansas City on the scoreboard with a 441-foot homer to center in the third, his 26th. Maikel Garcia opened the fifth inning with his seventh homer, and MJ Melendez began the sixth with his 16th.

Tyler Gentry made his major league debut for the Royals as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning.

Position player Garrett Hampson pitched a hitless ninth for Kansas City.

TRANSACTIONS

Phillies recalled Allard from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and optioned RHP Max Lazar to Lehigh Valley.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals OF Hunter Renfroe placed on 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. OF Tyler Gentry recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (12-6, 2.73 ERA) gets the start for their home series opener against Houston’s Justin Verlander (3-3, 3.92) on Monday.

Royals LHP Cole Ragans (10-8, 3.31) and RHP Alec Marsh (7-7, 4.41) will face the Guardians in day/night doubleheader. Host Cleveland has not named starters.

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press