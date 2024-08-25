Mariners square off against the Giants with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (66-65, fourth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (65-65, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (3-2, 4.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (5-2, 2.12 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -142, Giants +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Seattle Mariners and the San Francisco Giants are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Seattle is 38-27 in home games and 65-65 overall. The Mariners have the No. 1 team ERA in the AL at 3.55.

San Francisco has a 66-65 record overall and a 28-37 record on the road. The Giants have gone 49-25 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has 27 home runs, 54 walks and 78 RBI while hitting .210 for the Mariners. Leonardo Rivas is 11-for-33 with a double and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Chapman leads the Giants with 20 home runs while slugging .437. Heliot Ramos is 11-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .192 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Giants: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Victor Robles: day-to-day (hand), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (hand), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Patrick Bailey: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press