Dodgers and Rays play to decide series winner

Tampa Bay Rays (65-64, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (77-53, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jacob Lopez (0-0); Dodgers: Gavin Stone (11-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -227, Rays +187; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has a 42-23 record at home and a 77-53 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .436 slugging percentage to rank fourth in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 65-64 record overall and a 31-30 record on the road. The Rays have a 39-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has a .294 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 29 doubles, six triples and 41 home runs. Miguel Rojas is 13-for-33 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 10 home runs, 39 walks and 56 RBI while hitting .273 for the Rays. Junior Caminero is 11-for-35 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rays: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Dodgers: Austin Barnes: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press