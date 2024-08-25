Angels look to stop 4-game road skid, play the Blue Jays

Los Angeles Angels (54-76, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (62-68, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (10-11, 3.40 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (11-9, 4.24 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -175, Angels +145; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels hit the road against the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a four-game road skid.

Toronto has a 62-68 record overall and a 33-33 record at home. The Blue Jays are 45-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 27-36 record on the road and a 54-76 record overall. The Angels are 34-20 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jays hold a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 14-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Zachary Neto leads the Angels with a .256 batting average, and has 27 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI. Nolan Schanuel is 12-for-36 over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Angels: 2-8, .193 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press