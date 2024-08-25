Brewers try to sweep 3-game series against the Athletics

Milwaukee Brewers (75-54, first in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (55-75, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Frankie Montas (6-8, 4.57 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Athletics: Joey Estes (5-6, 4.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -127, Athletics +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and the Oakland Athletics square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Brewers can sweep the series with a victory.

Oakland has a 55-75 record overall and a 32-35 record in home games. The Athletics rank seventh in the majors with 159 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee has a 37-30 record in road games and a 75-54 record overall. The Brewers have a 53-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 30 home runs while slugging .569. JJ Bleday is 8-for-38 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 85 RBI while hitting .251 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 13-for-39 with three doubles, two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .235 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press