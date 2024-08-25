Mets play the Padres with 2-1 series lead

New York Mets (68-62, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (73-58, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Quintana (6-9, 4.57 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Padres: Martin Perez (3-5, 4.67 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -148, Mets +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the San Diego Padres leading the series 2-1.

San Diego has a 73-58 record overall and a 36-32 record in home games. Padres hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in the majors.

New York has gone 33-29 on the road and 68-62 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Mets have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 24 doubles and 20 home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 11-for-39 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 27 home runs while slugging .469. Francisco Lindor is 14-for-41 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press