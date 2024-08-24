Angels aim to break road losing streak, play the Blue Jays

Los Angeles Angels (54-75, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (61-68, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Carson Fulmer (0-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Bowden Francis (6-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -167, Angels +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to end their three-game road slide in a matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 61-68 overall and 32-33 at home. The Blue Jays are 51-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 54-75 overall and 27-35 on the road. The Angels have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .234.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jays have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 26 home runs, 56 walks and 81 RBI while hitting .316 for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 12-for-42 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Zachary Neto has 27 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 63 RBI for the Angels. Niko Kavadas is 1-for-18 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Angels: 2-8, .209 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press