Brewers bring 1-0 series advantage over Athletics into game 2

Milwaukee Brewers (74-54, first in the NL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (55-74, fourth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (11-4, 3.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Athletics: Joseph Boyle (3-5, 6.21 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -114, Athletics -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland is 55-74 overall and 32-34 in home games. Athletics hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Milwaukee has gone 36-30 on the road and 74-54 overall. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .405.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 21 doubles, two triples and 29 home runs while hitting .285 for the Athletics. JJ Bleday is 10-for-37 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has 17 doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 11-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Brewers: 7-3, .225 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

