Ohtani hits grand slam in 9th inning, becomes fastest player in MLB history to join 40-40 club

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, game-winning grand slam in the ninth inning for his 40th homer after earlier stealing his 40th base, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

The Japanese superstar became the fastest player in major league history and sixth ever to reach 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season. He’s also the first Dodger to do so.

He broke the mark of Alfonso Soriano set in Game 148 for the Washington Nationals in 2006. Ohtani did it in 129 games.

In the fourth, Ohtani reached on an infield single leading off against Tyler Alexander and stole second during Freddie Freeman’s at-bat.

___

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer