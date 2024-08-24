Mets starter Paul Blackburn knocked out of game vs Padres when he’s hit on right wrist by line drive

SAN DIEGO (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Paul Blackburn left Friday night’s game against the San Diego Padres in the third inning after being hit on the right wrist by a line drive by David Peralta.

Blackburn shielded his face with his arm and was hit by the ball, which caromed to second baseman Jose Iglesias, who threw out Peralta.

Blackburn sat on the ground and motioned to his right wrist when catcher Francisco Alvarez came out to check on him. He was tended by the training staff and came out of the game. He was replaced by Ryne Stanek with the Padres leading 4-0.

Blackburn came in with a 5-3 record and 4.19 ERA.

___

