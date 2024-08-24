Aaron Judge hits his MLB-leading 49th homer as the Yankees beat the Rockies 3-0 View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 49th home run of the season Friday night, helping the New York Yankees to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Judge homered for the fourth straight game, sending a 388-foot shot to left-center off Kyle Freeland (3-6) in the sixth inning. In earlier at-bats, Judge grounded into a double play and lined out.

With the crowd of 38,910 chanting “M-V-P! M-V-P!” Judge popped out to third base in his final at-bat in the eighth.

Judge has eight homers in his last 11 games and 17 homers in his last 34. He is one home run shy of becoming just the fifth player in history to record three 50-homer seasons. Judge is on pace to match the 62 homers he hit in 2022, when he broke the American League record set in 1961 by by late Yankees slugger Roger Maris.

Judge is hitting .381 with 43 homers and 101 RBIs in 94 games since his average dipped to .197 on May 2.

Giancarlo Stanton opened the scoring with a solo homer in the fourth for the Yankees, who improved to 11-0 this season when Judge and Stanton homer in the same game and 42-4 all-time, counting the playoffs.

Carlos Rodón (14-8) moved into a tie for the major league lead in wins after striking out five in six innings of four-hit ball. Rodón, Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes have combined to toss 19 straight scoreless innings in the Yankees’ last three games.

Luke Weaver and Jake Cousins each threw a hitless inning before Clay Holmes earned his 27th save by working around a leadoff walk to Ryan McMahon.

Freeland gave up three runs (two earned) in 6 2/3 innings for the Rockies, who clinched their sixth straight losing season, tying the franchise record set from 2001-06 and matched from 2011-16.

The Yankees activated Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the 10-day injured list on Friday after he was sidelined with a sprained left elbow. He was hitless in three at-bats with a strikeout.

Rockies: RHP Germán Márquez (right elbow inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for LHP Luis Peralta, who was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. Peralta, the younger brother of Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta, was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 29 in exchange for Jalen Beeks. Colorado also optioned RHP Tanner Gordon to Albuquerque.

Yankees: To make room for Chisholm, IF Oswald Peraza was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Thursday’s game. … IF DJ LeMahieu, who was slated to bat ninth and play first base, was scratched just before first pitch after he was was hit in the face by a ball while taking grounders at first base during batting practice. Ben Rice replaced LeMahieu at first base and in the ninth spot. … 1B Anthony Rizzo (right forearm fracture) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset and went 0 for 1 with two walks and a run scored. Manager Aaron Boone said Rizzo would be limited to designated hitter duties for the first few games of his rehab. … RHP Clarke Schmidt (right lat) also began a rehab assignment with Somerset by allowing one run and striking out six over 3 2/3 innings.

The three-game interleague series continues Saturday, when New York RHP Will Warren (0-1, 0-1, 8.59 ERA) opposes Rockies RHP Bradley Blalock (0-0, 2.92 ERA) in a battle of rookies following the Yankees’ Old-Timers Day festivities.

