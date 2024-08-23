Mets bring 1-0 series advantage over Padres into game 2

New York Mets (67-61, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (72-57, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Paul Blackburn (5-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (3-4, 4.97 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -139, Mets +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 35-31 record in home games and a 72-57 record overall. The Padres have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .326.

New York has a 32-28 record on the road and a 67-61 record overall. The Mets have hit 162 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Mets lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado ranks second on the Padres with 43 extra base hits (23 doubles and 20 home runs). David Peralta is 10-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has 22 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 72 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 15-for-41 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mets: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press