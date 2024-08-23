Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series

Los Angeles Angels (54-74, fifth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (60-68, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (1-3, 6.53 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (9-12, 4.34 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -189, Angels +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Toronto has a 60-68 record overall and a 31-33 record in home games. The Blue Jays have gone 18-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles has a 54-74 record overall and a 27-34 record in road games. Angels hitters are batting a collective .235, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 26 home runs while slugging .546. Daulton Varsho is 12-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Zachary Neto has 27 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs while hitting .259 for the Angels. Niko Kavadas is 1-for-15 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Angels: 2-8, .197 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press