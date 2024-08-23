Dodgers look to keep home win streak going, host the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (64-63, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (76-52, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Alexander (5-3, 5.17 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (1-3, 8.02 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -200, Rays +164; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Tampa Bay Rays.

Los Angeles is 76-52 overall and 41-22 in home games. The Dodgers have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

Tampa Bay has a 30-29 record in road games and a 64-63 record overall. The Rays have a 44-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 74 extra base hits (29 doubles, six triples and 39 home runs). Gavin Lux is 12-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Christopher Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 53 RBI while hitting .194 for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 11-for-35 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rays: 5-5, .188 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (undisclosed), Austin Barnes: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

By The Associated Press