Blue Jays host the Angels to open 4-game series

Los Angeles Angels (54-73, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (59-68, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (4-11, 5.48 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (9-12, 4.34 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 134 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -169, Angels +142; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Toronto has a 30-33 record in home games and a 59-68 record overall. The Blue Jays have gone 18-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has a 27-33 record in road games and a 54-73 record overall. The Angels have gone 37-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 26 home runs, 55 walks and 81 RBI while hitting .318 for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 11-for-40 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Zachary Neto leads the Angels with 47 extra base hits (27 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs). Mickey Moniak is 11-for-34 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Angels: 3-7, .197 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

