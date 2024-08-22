Rays bring 2-1 series lead over Athletics into game 4

Tampa Bay Rays (64-62, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (54-73, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (4-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -134, Athletics +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland is 31-33 at home and 54-73 overall. Athletics hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 64-62 record overall and a 30-28 record on the road. The Rays have a 44-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Rays lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with a .286 batting average, and has 21 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 45 walks and 84 RBI. Shea Langeliers is 14-for-35 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 10 home runs, 38 walks and 55 RBI while hitting .275 for the Rays. Taylor Walls is 8-for-30 with three doubles, a triple and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rays: 6-4, .190 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Athletics: Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press