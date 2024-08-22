Matt Wallner’s 3-run homer highlights 7-run 4th inning as the Twins top Padres 11-4 View Photo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Wallner’s three-run homer highlighted a seven-run fourth inning as the Minnesota Twins beat the San Diego Padres 11-4 on Wednesday.

With the win, Minnesota snapped a three-game skid and avoided a sweep in San Diego. The Twins completed a seven-game trip at 4-3.

The Padres lost for just the seventh time in 29 games.

Minnesota start Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3) was helped by the Twins’ 18-hit attack and won his second straight start. The 23-year-old right-hander blanked the Padres through fout innings and allowed a run on three hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks.

The Twins took a one-run lead in the third before breaking the game open in the fourth when they sent 10 batters to the plate, scored seven runs and extended their lead to 8-0.

With one out, Minnesota got two singles and a pair of run-scoring doubles from Austin Martin and Willi Castro. Royce Lewis added an RBI single before Wallner’s blast, his eighth of the year, which landed deep into the right-field seats.

Minnesota added two runs in the fifth on Martin’s double — for his third RBI of the game — and Trevor Larnach’s RBI single.

Larnach and Edouard Julien each had four hits. Carlos Santana was the only starting player without a hit for the Twins.

Matt Waldron (7-11) allowed a career-high 10 runs and 12 hits, a walk and a hit batter with three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

Jackson Merrill and Donovan Solano homered for the Padres.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RF Fernando Tatis Jr. (leg) moved to the 60-day injured list to open a roster spot for SS Mason McCoy.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP David Festa (2-2, 4.96) faces the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Padres: RHP Dylan Cease (12-9, 3.46) opens a four-game set against the visiting New York Mets on Thursday.

By JAY PARIS

Associated Press