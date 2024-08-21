Padres host the Twins, look to continue home win streak

Minnesota Twins (70-56, third in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (72-55, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (4-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Padres: Matt Waldron (7-10, 4.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -122, Padres +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a seven-game home win streak alive when they face the Minnesota Twins.

San Diego is 35-29 at home and 72-55 overall. The Padres have the best team batting average in the NL at .265.

Minnesota is 70-56 overall and 34-32 on the road. Twins hitters are batting a collective .252, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with 20 home runs while slugging .474. David Peralta is 12-for-35 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Carlos Santana has 23 doubles and 18 home runs while hitting .241 for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 8-for-29 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Twins: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brooks Lee: 10-Day IL (biceps), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Kody Funderburk: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Chris Paddack: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press