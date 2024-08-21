Oakland Athletics take on the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays (63-62, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (54-72, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot (6-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Athletics: Mitch Spence (7-8, 4.64 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -132, Athletics +112; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Oakland has a 54-72 record overall and a 31-32 record at home. The Athletics rank fourth in the AL with 155 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Tampa Bay has a 63-62 record overall and a 29-28 record on the road. The Rays are 23-14 in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Rays are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has 33 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .243 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 14-for-35 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Christopher Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 53 RBI while hitting .190 for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 11-for-35 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rays: 5-5, .190 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press