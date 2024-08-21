Royals and Angels meet to determine series winner

Los Angeles Angels (54-72, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (70-56, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Johnny Cueto (0-0); Royals: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 3.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -192, Angels +160; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Kansas City has a 39-26 record at home and a 70-56 record overall. The Royals have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.84.

Los Angeles is 54-72 overall and 27-32 on the road. The Angels are 28-63 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Royals hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino has 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 95 RBI while hitting .268 for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. is 15-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Zachary Neto leads the Angels with a .262 batting average, and has 27 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 30 walks and 63 RBI. Taylor Ward is 12-for-42 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .305 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Angels: 3-7, .214 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), Dan Altavilla: 60-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press