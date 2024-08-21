Dodgers host the Mariners on home winning streak

Seattle Mariners (64-63, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (75-52, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (7-9, 2.96 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (9-5, 3.06 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 157 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -167, Mariners +140; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they take on the Seattle Mariners.

Los Angeles has a 75-52 record overall and a 40-22 record at home. Dodgers hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Seattle has a 27-37 record in road games and a 64-63 record overall. The Mariners are 45-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teoscar Hernandez has 26 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Dodgers. Gavin Lux is 12-for-37 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has 13 doubles and 27 home runs while hitting .212 for the Mariners. Jorge Polanco is 10-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .196 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Austin Barnes: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (hip), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (hand), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press