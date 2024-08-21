White Sox look to stop road losing streak, play the Giants

Chicago White Sox (30-97, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (65-63, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 176 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (11-8, 3.17 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -250, White Sox +205; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will aim to stop their four-game road losing streak in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 38-27 record at home and a 65-63 record overall. The Giants have gone 34-16 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago is 30-97 overall and 12-53 on the road. The White Sox have a 9-26 record in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Giants with 20 home runs while slugging .446. Tyler Fitzgerald is 13-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert ranks fourth on the White Sox with 26 extra base hits (12 doubles and 14 home runs). Andrew Benintendi is 9-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .230 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox: 2-8, .251 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Patrick Bailey: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

White Sox: Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press