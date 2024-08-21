Pinch-hitter Jason Heyward delivers 3-run homer in 8th as Dodgers rally to beat Mariners 6-3 View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jason Heyward broke an eighth-inning tie with a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-3 victory over the reeling Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Heyward lined a high 99 mph fastball from All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz (2-5) over the short wall in the right-field corner to give the Dodgers their first lead. It was his second pinch-hit homer this season and the third of his career.

Will Smith got aboard with one out when he was hit by a pitch, and Max Muncy walked. Tommy Edman then struck out looking to set the stage for Heyward.

Muncy and Gavin Lux both homered for the second consecutive game. The NL West-leading Dodgers have won three straight and four of five.

Joe Kelly (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth to get the win and Daniel Hudson retired the side in the ninth for his 10th save.

Jorge Polanco had two hits and drove in three runs, but the Mariners have dropped the first two games of the series and seven of eight on their current road trip.

Mookie Betts tied it at 3 with two outs in the seventh on an RBI double down the left-field line off Muñoz, who entered with a 1.35 ERA. Betts tried to give the Dodgers the lead on Teoscar Hernández’s single, but was thrown out at home by right fielder Mitch Haniger as he tried to score from second.

Bryce Miller’s scoreless streak ended at 16 innings when Lux led off the fourth with a homer that narrowly eluded the glove of Mariners center fielder Victor Robles.

Seven of Lux’s 10 homers have come since the All-Star break.

Later in the inning, Muncy connected on a high fastball and drove it into the Mariners’ bullpen in right field to get the Dodgers within a run.

The third baseman has homered in both his games since he came off the injured list Monday. Muncy had been out since May 17 with an oblique strain.

Both of Polanco’s hits off Walker Buehler came on 1-2 counts. With the bases loaded and two outs in the first, Polanco lined a sinker into right field for a two-run single.

Polanco extended the lead to 3-0 in the third with an RBI double to left-center.

Buehler — who gave up three runs and seven hits in four innings — has allowed seven runs (six earned) in 7 1/3 innings in two starts since coming off the injured list. The two-time All-Star was sidelined nearly two months because of right hip inflammation.

The 30-year-old right-hander is 1-4 with a 6.09 ERA in 10 starts this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: Haniger returned to the lineup after missing two games because of a quad injury.

Dodgers: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (triceps tightness) will throw a two-inning simulated game on Wednesday. … RHP Blake Treinen (right hip discomfort) could be activated Wednesday, depending on available depth in the bullpen.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (7-9, 2.96 ERA) leads the AL in quality starts with 20.

Dodgers: RHP Jack Flaherty (9-5, 3.06) is 2-0 since being acquired from Detroit on July 30.

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer