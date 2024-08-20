Dodgers host the Mariners on 4-game home win streak

Seattle Mariners (64-62, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (74-52, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryce Miller (9-7, 3.29 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-4, 5.58 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -149, Mariners +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they take on the Seattle Mariners.

Los Angeles has a 74-52 record overall and a 39-22 record in home games. The Dodgers have a 29-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Seattle has gone 27-36 on the road and 64-62 overall. The Mariners have a 29-46 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 29 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 72 RBI while hitting .289 for the Dodgers. Gavin Lux is 13-for-37 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has a .265 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 11 doubles and 11 home runs. Jorge Polanco is 8-for-35 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .191 batting average, 3.28 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Austin Barnes: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (hip), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (hand), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press