White Sox look to break 3-game skid, play the Giants

Chicago White Sox (30-96, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (64-63, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (2-2, 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -250, White Sox +204; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox look to end their three-game skid with a victory against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 37-27 at home and 64-63 overall. The Giants are 31-47 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Chicago has a 30-96 record overall and a 12-52 record in road games. The White Sox have a 9-26 record in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with 20 home runs while slugging .446. Tyler Fitzgerald is 13-for-41 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 27 doubles, 14 home runs and 52 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 10-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .222 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by three runs

White Sox: 2-8, .260 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Bailey: day-to-day (side), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

White Sox: Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press