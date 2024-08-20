Padres host the Twins on 6-game home win streak

Minnesota Twins (70-55, third in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (71-55, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Padres: Martin Perez (3-5, 4.62 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -112, Padres -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Minnesota Twins.

San Diego has a 34-29 record in home games and a 71-55 record overall. The Padres are 58-18 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota has a 34-31 record in road games and a 70-55 record overall. Twins hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 22 doubles and 19 home runs while hitting .290 for the Padres. David Peralta is 12-for-35 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Carlos Santana has 22 doubles and 18 home runs for the Twins. Willi Castro is 10-for-43 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Twins: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (shoulder), Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brooks Lee: 10-Day IL (biceps), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Kody Funderburk: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Chris Paddack: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press