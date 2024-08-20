Angels aim to stop slide in matchup with the Royals

Los Angeles Angels (53-72, fifth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (70-55, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (9-11, 3.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Royals: Cole Ragans (10-7, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -203, Angels +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to stop a three-game slide with a win against the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City is 39-25 at home and 70-55 overall. The Royals have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .256.

Los Angeles is 53-72 overall and 26-32 on the road. The Angels have a 25-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Royals have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 35 doubles, 11 triples, 25 home runs and 91 RBI for the Royals. Dairon Blanco is 6-for-16 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Zachary Neto has 27 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 62 RBI for the Angels. Jo Adell is 9-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .295 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Angels: 2-8, .207 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), Dan Altavilla: 60-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press