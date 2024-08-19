Padres host the Twins, try to continue home win streak

Minnesota Twins (70-54, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (70-55, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Zebby Matthews (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (10-6, 3.19 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -159, Twins +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Minnesota Twins trying to continue a five-game home winning streak.

San Diego has gone 33-29 in home games and 70-55 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Minnesota is 70-54 overall and 34-30 on the road. The Twins have hit 154 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 19 home runs, 57 walks and 73 RBI while hitting .291 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 14-for-38 with three triples, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Santana has 22 doubles and 18 home runs while hitting .241 for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 6-for-29 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Twins: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Ha-Seong Kim: day-to-day (shoulder), Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brooks Lee: 10-Day IL (biceps), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Kody Funderburk: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Chris Paddack: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press