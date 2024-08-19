Royals take on the Angels in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (53-71, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (69-55, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Carson Fulmer (0-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Royals: Seth Lugo (13-7, 3.04 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -204, Angels +169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Los Angeles Angels to begin a three-game series.

Kansas City is 69-55 overall and 38-25 in home games. The Royals have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .420.

Los Angeles has gone 26-31 on the road and 53-71 overall. The Angels are 25-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Royals are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with a .350 batting average, and has 35 doubles, 11 triples, 25 home runs, 40 walks and 91 RBI. Michael Massey is 13-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Zachary Neto has 27 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs while hitting .261 for the Angels. Jo Adell is 9-for-36 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .291 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Angels: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), John Schreiber: 15-Day IL (knee), Dan Altavilla: 60-Day IL (oblique), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (elbow), Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press