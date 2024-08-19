Giants begin 3-game series with the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (30-95, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (63-63, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (6-5, 4.14 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -238, White Sox +193; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants start a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

San Francisco has gone 36-27 at home and 63-63 overall. The Giants have a 44-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has gone 12-51 in road games and 30-95 overall. The White Sox have a 22-39 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has 22 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 14-for-42 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with 14 home runs while slugging .402. Gavin Sheets is 15-for-36 with five doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Giants: Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

White Sox: Mike Clevinger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Thorpe: 15-Day IL (flexor), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Jordan Leasure: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press