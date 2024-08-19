Mariners visit the Dodgers to start 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (64-61, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-52, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (5-1, 2.06 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Dodgers: Gavin Stone (10-5, 3.63 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -142, Mariners +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Seattle Mariners to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 73-52 overall and 38-22 in home games. The Dodgers have a 28-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Seattle has gone 27-35 on the road and 64-61 overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.49 ERA, which leads the AL.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 29 doubles, five triples and 39 home runs for the Dodgers. Gavin Lux is 12-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 27 home runs while slugging .440. Luke Raley is 8-for-26 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .202 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Freddie Freeman: day-to-day (finger), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), River Ryan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (biceps), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (hand), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press