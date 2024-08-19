Athletics take on the Rays in first of 4-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (62-61, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (53-71, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (6-7, 3.49 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Athletics: Joseph Boyle (2-5, 7.39 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rays -135, Athletics +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday to open a four-game series.

Oakland has gone 30-31 in home games and 53-71 overall. The Athletics have a 36-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tampa Bay is 62-61 overall and 28-27 on the road. The Rays are 25-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 29 home runs while slugging .576. Shea Langeliers is 12-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has a .273 batting average to lead the Rays, and has 24 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs. Jose Caballero is 9-for-31 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rays: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Austin Adams: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Peter Anderson Fairbanks: day-to-day (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press