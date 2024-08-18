Clear
Tampa Bay Rays lose combined no-hitter in 7th inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks

By AP News
Tampa Bay Rays lose combined no-hitter in 7th inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Arizona’s Corbin Carroll hit a leadoff single against Tyler Alexander in the seventh inning on Sunday.

Carroll flared a ball to shallow left field that shortstop Taylor Walls just missed on an attempt for a bare-handed catch. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed Carroll with another base hit.

Drew Rasmussen struck out two during two perfect innings as the opener for Tampa Bay. Alexander allowed one baserunner before the seventh, issuing a leadoff walk to Geraldo Perdomo in the fourth.

Gurriel was thrown out by Walls on a first-inning grounder that was deflected by a diving Junior Caminero at third base.

The Rays lead 6-1.

