Angels and Braves meet with series tied 1-1

Atlanta Braves (65-58, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (53-70, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (6-7, 4.48 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (1-2, 7.98 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -231, Angels +189; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Angels and the Atlanta Braves are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Los Angeles has a 27-39 record in home games and a 53-70 record overall. The Angels have a 36-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Atlanta has a 65-58 record overall and a 33-32 record on the road. The Braves have hit 162 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell is fourth on the Angels with 30 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs). Zachary Neto is 14-for-43 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 23 doubles, 36 home runs and 93 RBI for the Braves. Jorge Soler is 11-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Braves: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (arm), Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (elbow), Jose Marte: 15-Day IL (viral infection), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (hamstring), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press