Machado leads Padres against the Rockies after 4-hit outing

San Diego Padres (70-54, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-79, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (3-4, 5.20 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Rockies: Bradley Blalock (0-0, 4.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -205, Rockies +170; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Colorado Rockies after Manny Machado had four hits against the Rockies on Saturday.

Colorado is 45-79 overall and 28-33 at home. The Rockies have a 28-56 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

San Diego has a 70-54 record overall and a 37-25 record in road games. Padres hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Rockies hold a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar has 33 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .273 for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 14-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar leads San Diego with 19 home runs while slugging .476. Jackson Merrill is 14-for-38 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .262 batting average, 6.71 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Padres: 8-2, .288 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press