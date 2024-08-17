Athletics play the Giants in first of 2-game series

San Francisco Giants (62-62, fourth in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (52-70, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (3-3, 3.92 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -136, Athletics +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the San Francisco Giants to start a two-game series.

Oakland is 29-30 at home and 52-70 overall. The Athletics have hit 154 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

San Francisco is 26-35 on the road and 62-62 overall. The Giants are 43-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has 33 doubles, four triples and 15 home runs while hitting .249 for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 11-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Heliot Ramos has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 56 RBI while hitting .282 for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 14-for-43 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Giants: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press