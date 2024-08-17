Clear
Angels infielder Anthony Rendon leaves game vs. Braves due to bruised right elbow

By AP News
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was removed during the fourth inning of Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves due to a bruised right elbow.

The oft-injured Rendon has played in only 41 games this season and was hitless in his last 12 at-bats. He missed 68 games earlier this season due to a strained left hamstring and eight games a couple weeks ago with lower back inflammation.

The 34-year-old Rendon has not played more than 58 games in any of his five seasons with the Angels after signing a seven-year, $245 million contract.

