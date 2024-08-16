Rockies host the Padres in first of 3-game series

San Diego Padres (69-53, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (44-78, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (7-9, 4.00 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Rockies: Cal Quantrill (7-8, 4.56 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -178, Rockies +149; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres to start a three-game series.

Colorado has a 27-32 record in home games and a 44-78 record overall. The Rockies have hit 133 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

San Diego has a 69-53 record overall and a 36-24 record in road games. Padres hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Rockies hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 53 RBI for the Rockies. Jake Cave is 11-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 22 doubles and 19 home runs while hitting .295 for the Padres. David Peralta is 13-for-31 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .262 batting average, 7.20 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Padres: 9-1, .294 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peter Lambert: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (finger), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press