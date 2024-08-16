Dodgers visit the Cardinals to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-51, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (60-61, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (9-6, 3.49 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-9, 5.30 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -135, Cardinals +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals start a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

St. Louis has a 31-27 record at home and a 60-61 record overall. The Cardinals are 42-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 71-51 overall and 33-29 on the road. The Dodgers have hit 162 total home runs to lead the NL.

The teams match up Friday for the fifth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 26 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 53 RBI while hitting .267 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-38 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has a .294 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 29 doubles, five triples and 37 home runs. Freddie Freeman is 13-for-41 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .236 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (back), Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Dodgers: River Ryan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press